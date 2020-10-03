Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward dey on isolation after positive coronavirus test
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane don test positive for coronavirus and e do self-isolating.
The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19.
Liverpool say di Senegal winger dey "show small symptoms of di virus but im dey feel good health overall".
Mane, play for di Reds inside di 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday but im no dey di team for di EFL Cup defeat on penalties wey Gunners waya dem on Thursday.
One statement ontop Liverpool website say: "Like wit Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool go continue to follow all protocols wey relate to Covid-19 and Mane go self-isolate for di required period of time."
Mane, wey don score three goals for di Anfield club dis season, go now miss di Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday prior to di international break.