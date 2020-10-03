Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward dey on isolation after positive coronavirus test

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mane scored in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Monday

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane don test positive for coronavirus and e do self-isolating.

The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool say di Senegal winger dey "show small symptoms of di virus but im dey feel good health overall".

Mane, play for di Reds inside di 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday but im no dey di team for di EFL Cup defeat on penalties wey Gunners waya dem on Thursday.

One statement ontop Liverpool website say: "Like wit Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool go continue to follow all protocols wey relate to Covid-19 and Mane go self-isolate for di required period of time."