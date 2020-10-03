James Bond: No Time To Die don get new date - again

Wia dis foto come from, Universal Wetin we call dis foto, No Time To Die go mark Daniel Craig last acting as James Bond

Di release of di new James Bond feem don dey delayed again.

Dem bin don already move di premiere of No Time To Die from April to November due to di pandemic.

Now di producers dey shift di release again to 2 April 2021 "so pipo worldwide go fit watch am", according to statement on di feem website.

"We understand say di delay go dey disappointing to our fans."

No Time To Die go be Daniel Craig final appearance as British secret service agent.