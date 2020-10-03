Covid: If Trump too sick to rule as president, wetin go happun?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump and Vice-President Pence were officially nominated by the Republican Party in August

As na just small time remain to di presidential election, Donald Trump don test positive for coronavirus.

Dis don make pipo dey wonder wetin fit happun next.

First, Oga Trump must enta into self-isolation for 10 days afta im test positive for Covid on 1 October, so im still fit follow do di next presidential debate, scheduled for 15 October.

And wetin fit delay di election?

Di US presidential election according to by law dey always hold on di Tuesday afta di first Monday of November, every four years - so dis year on 3 November.

Na US lawmakers fit change dis date, and not di president.

Wetin go happun if President Trump sick so tey e no fit perform?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump carry face mask come di first debate but we no see am dey wear am

For now, President Trump get "mild symptoms", but if di situation worse for am to work as president, dis na wetin US constitution tok:

Di 25th Amendment allow di president to hand over power to di vice-president, wey mean say Mike Pence go become acting president. Once im don well again, Oga Trump go reclaim im position.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump board di same helicopter as Hope Hicks on Wednesday. Hicks later test positive for coronavirus

If di president no too unwell to hand over power, di cabinet and vice-president fit declare am unable to continue, and Mr Pence go enta di role.

If something hold Oga Pence sef join and e no fit perform, under di Presidential Succession Act Nancy Pelosi, di speaker of di House of Representatives - wey bi Democrat - go dey next in line, although sabi pipo for constitution mata say dat transfer of power go cause court case.

If madam Pelosi no wan do di work or she no fit do am, e go fall ontop senior Republican Senator hand, wey currently na 87-year-old Charles E Grassley. Dis one too go most likely go bring legal challenge come.

Any president don reach point wey e no fit perform before?

For 1985, when President Ronald Reagan go hospital for cancer surgery, e put im vice-president, George HW Bush, in charge.

For 2002 and 2007, President George W Bush do di same wit im vice-president when im dey collect treatment for colonoscopies.

If Trump no fit stand for election, which name go dey ballot?

If, for any reason, one candidate wey di party as dia presidential candidate no fit do that role, clear process dey ground to follow.

Although Vice-President Mike Pence fit take di role of president as di begining, e no mean follow say na im go be di Republican party election candidate - because dem don already officially nominate Mr Trump.

Under the party's rules, di 168 members of di Republic National Committee (RNC) go vote to elect new presidential nominee, although Mike Pence na one di pipo dem go most likely select.

If dem chose Mr Pence, then dem must find am new running mate.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vice-President Pence go take over presidential duties but e no go automatically be di Republican nominee