Late Tolulpe Arotile go dey honoured wit building name and release of two books - Nigerian Air Force

Wia dis foto come from, Channels TV/NAF

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) don honour di late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, wit two comic books wit di tag "Heroes Series".

NAF join hand wit I Choose Life Foundation, wey be non-governmental organization for dis tribute to Nigeria first female combat helicopter pilot.

Di book wey dem title "Look Mum I Can Fly" and "Girls Can Fly" wey Chi Dika write na to honour di memory of Tolulope Arotile. Di comic books target young children from di age of 3 and 13.

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for di launching of di book for Abuja say Late Tolulope go forever remain for di hearts of Nigerians. Oga Dare advise youth to discover dia talent and skill, make dem also get knowledge to succeed for life as success no get shortcut.

Wia dis foto come from, NIFAIRFORCE/TWITTER

Di Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed together wit di Minister of Women Affairs Paulen Tallen tok sorry to di Arotile family and encourage youth make dem no give up on dia dreams as di late flying officer within di short span of her life achieve wetin many pipo no fit achieve for many years.

Skip Twitter post, 1 ‘I CHOOSE LIFE’ FOUNDATION HONOURS NAF’s LATE FIRST FEMALE COMBAT HELICOPTER PILOT, DEDICATES 2 BOOKS IN HER MEMORYhttps://t.co/ovLU7goltm pic.twitter.com/LaDpYsvcAY — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Nigerian Air Force Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao wey represent di Chief of Air Staff tok say di tragic and untimely death of Tolulope Arotile bin shake di Force but good news dey as many young Nigerian girls don show interest to join di Air Force.

Wia dis foto come from, NIG/AIRFORCE/TWITTER

"At least 12 female officers wey dey motivated by Tolulope inspirational life currently dey undergo flying training both within and outside Nigeria to become NAF Pilots", im tok.

Di Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar say apart from di books don also immortalize di late Flying Officer in oda ways.

On 22 September 2020, dem name di newly renovated and remodelled Pilot Crew Room Building for Port Harcourt, afta Arotile.

On 30 September 2020 dem name anoda two newly constructed blocks for di NAF Base, Abuja afta her.

Di Air Force oga say im hope say di comic books go encourage Nigerians to make choices wey go benefit, dia family and di nation.

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Late Tolulope parents, Engineer and Mrs Akintunde Arotile and oda ogbonge Nigerians attend di launching of di book.

Di first ever female combat helicopter pilot for di Nigerian Air Force wey be 24 years old Tolulope Arotile die on 14 July 2020 according to di Nigerian Air Force wey announce her death.