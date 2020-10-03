Erica Nlewedim: Video of Kiddwaya mama Susan Waya surprise visit and ‘Kiddrica’ toks dey totori BBNaija fans

Wia dis foto come from, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim/twitter

Fans go gaga afta one video wey show Susan Waya mama of Big Brother Naija lockdown former housemate Kiddwaya show for one Erica meet and greet event for Abuja on Friday night.

Di fans wey gada to meet Erica surprise to see Kidd mama. She say "today na special day because I have to celebrate and welcome two pipo to Abuja, my son, Kiddwaya and di Elites - Erica fans come Abuja.

Susan Waya wey hug Erica support di Elites and di "Kiddrica" ship wey sail for di house.

She add say "I dey see myself for dis little lady and I dey here to support her. I no fit replace her mother but she na my daughter. And today, I wan confam to you say, I be Kiddrica".

Kiddrica na Kiddwaya and Erica name wey pipo wey dey root for dem and dia relationship join togeda and dem dey call themselves Kiddrica shippers.

Wia dis foto come from, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim/twitter

Wetin Kiddwaya mama tok make dem happy and many pipo don dey comment on top di mata for social media.

Skip Twitter post, 1 'I can't replace her mum, but Erica is like a daughter to me'

'Mummy Waya'



This is the best video on the Internet right now😭😭😍 pic.twitter.com/FjjS4uNOiD — Eye Can (@Eyesaymymind) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA/TWITTER

Skip Twitter post, 4 #EricaXChude #Kiddwaya #kiddricca

I Dunno What Went Down But I'm Not Gonna Loose Focus I'm Gonna Hype My Babies Come What May

🚀💫Spread❤ & Positivity 💫🚀

💫When Erica Gets Hurt It Affects Kidd & Visa Versa💫

🚀4 The Sake Of Peace✌Let's Move Forward In❤🚀 pic.twitter.com/6xPBVXtYVh — Debbie Roderiques 😘 (@DebzRod) October 3, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 Hear crowd😂😂😂😂. This is the biggest ship Big Brother has ever produced. I am joining Africa. #kiddricca to the world. I don't care if they're friends or they're dating. I only care that they're close. https://t.co/yONUKWyKNv — KERRY⭐️ (@kerrynchinda) October 3, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

After her speech, she hug and kiss Erica.