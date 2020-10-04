#EndSARS #SarsBrutality: Minister Sunday Dare call for immediate investigation into attacks

Wia dis foto come from, Fmic/Getty Images

One Nigerian minister don order for investigation into reports of "increasing attacks and harassment" by SARS division of Nigerian Police.

Oga Sunday Dare, wey be di minister of youths and sports development say di investigations go bring comot di truth.

On Saturday 3 October, tori begin comot on social media about how SARS - wey be division di police bin form originally to counter armed robbery - allegedly harass pipo for di capital Abuja and for Delta State.

For Nigeria, e dey very rare for serving top goment official to condemn di Police and dis message from oga Dare go cause more tok-tok. In fact those wey dey advocate for SARS to end go see Oga Dare message as small victory and step in di right direction.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3 — Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

#EndSARS, #SarsBrutality and oda hashtags like am na how those wey believe say di armed robbery division don too overdo, and why dem want make federal goment close am down.

Oga Dare before e become minister na investigative journalist and activist, just di kain pesin wey some fit feel say go tok well for dem.

Di Police never come out to accept say widespread bad behaviour dey di division, to di point say dem go close am down.

Those in support say SARS get important work wey dem dey do for di society, even if some of dem no get pure way.

Even if di Nigerian Police hear oga Dare message and decide to investigate recent incidents, e dey unlikely say dis go change wetin many youths feel say na years of harassment, brutality and extortion.