Ondo State Governorship Election: Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede na di major candidates wey go battle on 10 October

Wia dis foto come from, Other

As di 10 October Ondo State govnorship elections don dey ginger, dis na good time to look at di main candidate wey go battle to lead di state for di next four years.

Di election officer INEC don already promise say di Ondo elections go be di best di kontri don see - and e go better pass di Edo State elections wey happun like three weeks earlier.

Officially na 17 political parties dey compete for di elections. Make we torchlight di main candidates wey go follow Govnor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu drag di leadership of Ondo.

Wia dis foto come from, Ondo State Gov

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu - All Progressives Party (PDP)

Di current govnor of Ondo na lawyer and di former Attorney General for di state.

On 24 February 2017 dem swear am in for Akure as di govnor under APC.

Profile

Born on 21 July 1956 for Ondo, 'Aketi' as im friends dem call am do im primary school education for Akure and later go Ibadan for im secondary school.

E attend University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) to study Law, and graduate for 1977.

Dem call her to di Nigerian Bar one year after for 1978.

Agboola Ajayi - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Oga Ajayi na di current deputy govnor of Ondo State wey port from PDP go Zenith Labour Party. Although ZLP no be popular party for Nigeria, dem fit get mouth for di upcoming election, because di national leader of di party na Olusegun Mimiko wey be di state governor between 2009 and 2017.

Wia dis foto come from, Ondo State Gov

Oga Ajayi, under di APC party serve as deputy govnor but on 21 June, 2020 Ajayi comot APC to join PDP because "di party don become poisoned space", Premium Times bin report say e tok.

Dis happen di day afta tori comot say armed police block Ajayi to comot from im official house for over hours.

Kwanta bin don start between Ajayi and im oga Akeredolu wey im accuse say dey block im political career.

Profile

Dem born am as Agboola Alfred Ajayi, on 24 September 1968 for Ondo and for dia im do im primary and secondary education.

E later go Edo to study Law for Igbinedion University, Okada.

In di past Ajayi don serve as political party chairman for Social Democratic Party (SDP) and even Peoples Democratic Party.

Eyitayo Jegede - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede na Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN wey go contest under di flag of PDP afta e defeat deputy govnor Ajayi during di brief time e dey di party.

Profile

E do im primary and secondary school for Akure Ondo and for some time, e also school for Ado Ekiti.

Na for University of Lagos e take get im Law Degree between 1980 and 1983.

For 1984, complete Nigeria Law School, for Lagos.

Wia dis foto come from, InEC