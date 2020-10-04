Precious Chikwendu: Femi Fani Kayode confam separation from wife inside response to allegations of abuse for im marriage

FFK and Precious Chikwendu

Nigerians don enta social media to chook mouth for di drama around di marriage of former Aviation Minister for Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode wit im wife.

Inside one tweet wey Oga Fani-Kayode bin use respond to allegations of abuse, e label im wife Precious Chikwendu as "estranged", wey mean to separate or say closeness no dey again.

Reactions start to dey flow afta Fani Kayode say im catch im wife dey do kerewa for bed wit one married man.

But di drama bin first start when Sahara reporters release one viral video of madam Precious and her husband dey exchange words.

For series of Tweets wey di former minister post for Saturday evening, e tok say no truth dey inside di video wey di online paper post. He say "no physical abuse, I just collect phone from her make she stop to dey record me afta I catch her wit married man days earlier".

Oga Femi claim say im wife don dey insult and subject everybody including family members, staff and children to physical and verbal abuse di whole day.

Fani Kayode say im neva physically abuse im wife before.

Nigerians wey shook mouth for di mata get divided opinions as some side di former minister, others take side wit im wife.

Tori bin comot earlier say former minister and im wife don separate. Di blog Stella Dimokokorkus wey publish di informate say di separation na sake of serious domestic violence.

Part of wetin di blog write na say tori be say Precious move comot di house four months ago without her four sons she get with Fani-Kayode as di former minister forbid her to near di house. Di tori also say Fani-Kayode collect back di car gift and oda tins e buy for her wen dem dey togeda. Di blog also allege say Precious chop beatings plenti times, even wen she dey pregnant for her first son and di triplets.

But lawyers of Fani Kayode wey write letter give di blog deny all di accusation.