Precious Chikwendu: Femi Fani Kayode confam separation from wife inside response to allegations of abuse for im marriage

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM/@REAL_FFK

Nigerians don enta social media to chook mouth for di drama around di marriage of former Aviation Minister for Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode wit im wife.

Inside one tweet wey Oga Fani-Kayode bin use respond to allegations of abuse, e label im wife Precious Chikwendu as "estranged", wey mean to separate or say closeness no dey again.

Reactions start to dey flow afta Fani Kayode say im catch im wife dey do kerewa for bed wit one married man.

But di drama bin first start when Sahara reporters release one viral video of madam Precious and her husband dey exchange words.

For series of Tweets wey di former minister post for Saturday evening, e tok say no truth dey inside di video wey di online paper post. He say "no physical abuse, I just collect phone from her make she stop to dey record me afta I catch her wit married man days earlier".

Oga Femi claim say im wife don dey insult and subject everybody including family members, staff and children to physical and verbal abuse di whole day.

Wia dis foto come from, Precious Chikwendu/TWITTER

Fani Kayode say im neva physically abuse im wife before.

@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video.There was NO physical abuse.I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier..1/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 3, 2020

...I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 3, 2020

...My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those thet watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 3, 2020

Nigerians wey shook mouth for di mata get divided opinions as some side di former minister, others take side wit im wife.

No response should wash the family's dirty linen in public. Even if the marriage is beyond repair someone in the future may use any of the social media posts by both parents against each other to insult the children. My advice to both Mr. and Mrs.@realFFK @Snowhitey1 — GENOCIDE IN SOUTHERN KADUNA (@edmmobi) October 4, 2020

Exactly what it looked like when I watched the video, didn't see any kind of abuse, plus the whole thing from her end looks planned.. — dafe Esse (@DafeEsse) October 3, 2020

Nawao! Beautiful Kids And A Fine Husband Yet Still Cheats? If Dis Is True; God Please Save Me, So I Dont End Up With A Cheating Wife. Worst Thing To Happen To A Husband Inluv With His Wife — M.V (@iam_GLB) October 3, 2020

Please sir produce the married man. Hope is not her driver? 😉 — Monica Michael (@MonDreamz436) October 3, 2020

The video I saw didn't show anywhere anyone was abused rather the scene suggested that @Snowhitey1 was recording @realFFK and he collected the phone from her, is that what @SaharaReporters defines as an abuse?

Am happy you are married be ready to be served the same cup. — Emorhakpor O Timothy (@ovotymtech) October 3, 2020

Tori bin comot earlier say former minister and im wife don separate. Di blog Stella Dimokokorkus wey publish di informate say di separation na sake of serious domestic violence.

Part of wetin di blog write na say tori be say Precious move comot di house four months ago without her four sons she get with Fani-Kayode as di former minister forbid her to near di house. Di tori also say Fani-Kayode collect back di car gift and oda tins e buy for her wen dem dey togeda. Di blog also allege say Precious chop beatings plenti times, even wen she dey pregnant for her first son and di triplets.