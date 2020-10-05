Ondo State Governorship Election: Wetin you suppose know about di October 10 vote

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

In less dan one week, pipo wey dey qualified to vote and wey get card for Ondo state, South West Nigeria go enta poll to choose who go govern di state for di next four years.

Ondo state no elect dia govnor wen oda states for di kontri dey do governorship election for 2019 sake of one electoral palava wey happun for 2017.

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission, 1,822,346 pipo for di state wey dey above 18 years don register to vote during di election wey go happun on 10 October, 2020.

About 17 political parties go participate for di October 10 governorship election and dem include di All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action Alliance (AA), Accord Party (AP), African Action Congress (AAC), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Others na di Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), All Peoples Party (APP), National Peoples Party (NPP), National Resistance Movement (NRM), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

No woman dey contest for di election.

Di contenders

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

Although na 17 candidates from different political parties INEC clear to participate for dis election, only three of dem dey popular. Di present Govnor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from di ruling party, di APs, di PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), na former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for di state and candidate of di ZLP Agboola Ajayi wey be di present deputy govnor of di state.

Dis three candidates dey popular and dey get strong political structure across di 18 local government areas of di state.

Jegede, wey be di PDP candidate for 2016, dey contest for di second time.

Di three candidates, wey be lawyers each come from di three senatorial districts of di state - Akeredolu from Ondo North; Jegede na from Ondo Central while Ajayi come from Ondo South Senatorial District.

Drama wey surround di election

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

For many pipo, di race of who go occupy di Alagbaka Government House go dey very tight as each of di candidates get dia own area of advantage.

Also di journey no go easy as some katakata and gbege don happun between di major candidates and dia supporters.

First na wen di Deputy Govnor comot di APC go join body wit di ZLP party wey get di political weight and support of di former govnor Olusegun Mimiko to contest as govnor.

Also, supporters of di major political parties, APC and PDP dey always clash and e dey result to injuries and destruction of property.

For September 10, 2020 fire bin burn di Ondo State Head Office of di Independent National Electoral Commission for Akure.

Di fire burn di container wey get Smart Card Readers.

How INEC take dey prepare for di 2020 Ondo state govnorship election

Wia dis foto come from, INEC/TWITTER

Ahead of di October 10 govnorship election, di Independent National Electoral Commission say dem ready to conduct free, fair and credible election for di state.

Chairmo of di electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and some national commissioners don assess some local goments for di state.

Dem don train electoral officers and meet wit stakeholders like di traditional rulers, security, youths and media to follow dem tok on how di election go take dey successful.

Di electoral body advise citizens to desist from any act of violence wey go scata di election and make dem obey Covi- 19 safety protocols.

How police dey prepare for di election

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

Nigeria Inspector General of Police Adamu-Adamu say im don deploy full security force go Ondo state as part of effort towards a peaceful election for di October 10 Ondo state govnorship election.