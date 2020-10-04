FSARS: Inspector General of Police ban FSARS and oda tactical squads from routine patrols

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don ban di staff of di Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) plus oda tactical squads of di force from doing routine patrol wit immediate effect.

Di IGP give dis order afta investigate wey di leaders of di police do find out say some of dia staff dey hind under authority wey goment give dem to dia work, to do all kains of illegal tins wey dey against di Standard Operation Procedures, Code of Conduct and Rule of Engagement wey di squads suppose follow.

Di tactical squads include di Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and oda Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels.

Oga Adamu order di X-squad and di monitoring unit to nationwide monitoring of actitives of di tactical squads plus oda police officers wey dey road wit immediate effect.

From now on, tactical squads no get right to do stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc.

Also, no police officer dey allowed to wear mufti go patrol or any tactical assignment. Dem must to show inside dia police uniform or any cloth or tactical gear wey dem approve.

In particular, di IG of police don draw ear give tactical squads make dem no dey disturb di pravacy of di kontri pipo especially through unnecessary searching of mobile fones, laptops and oda smart device dem wit out permission.

From now on, dia work na to concentrate on case of armed robbery, kidnapping, oda violent crime wen dem get need for am.