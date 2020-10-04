SARS: FG ban Nigeria Police SARS patrol immediately as Ugheli boil, #EndSarsNow #SarsBrutality top Nigeria latest news

Nigeria police bin create Special Anti Robbery Squad to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes

Nigeria Police SARS patrol dey banned wit immediate effect, federal goment announce on Sunday.

E follow plenti complaints wey many young Nigerians hala enta social media wit #EndSarsNow #SarsBrutality dey top Nigeria latest news about attacks and harassments dem dey suffer in di hands of SARS.

Nigeria police bin create SARS wey mean Special Anti Robbery Squad to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes across di kontri.

All FSARS, STS, IRT & other Tactical @PoliceNG Squads operating at Federal, Zonal & Command levels are hereby BANNED from carrying out routine patrols & other conventional low-risk duties - stop & search duties, checkpoints, roadblocks, traffic checks, etc - WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT pic.twitter.com/9xWQJhTDOP — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 4, 2020

One tweet wey di office of Nigeria president post on Sunday tok say Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don ban di staff of di Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) plus oda tactical squads of di force from doing routine patrol wit immediate effect.

IGP Adamu give dis order afta investigate wey di leaders of di police do find out say some of dia staff dey hide under authority wey goment give dem to dia work, to do all kains of illegal tins wey dey against di Standard Operation Procedures, Code of Conduct and Rule of Engagement wey di squads suppose follow.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

Apart from SARS, di oda tactical squads include di Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and oda Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels.

IGP BANS FSARS, OTHER POLICE TACTICAL SQUADS FROM ROUTINE PATROLS



- As Police Arrest 2 FSARS Operatives, 1 Civilian Accomplice in Lagos State



- As Police Arrest 2 FSARS Operatives, 1 Civilian Accomplice in Lagos State

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

From now on, tactical squads no get right to do stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc.

Also, no police officer dey allowed to wear mufti go patrol or any tactical assignment. Dem must to show inside dia police uniform or any cloth or tactical gear wey dem approve.

How Ugheli boil sake of police brutality

Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad bin come under attack on Saturday afta reports say some SARS operatives allegedly shot dead one young man in front of one hotel inside Ughelli area of Delta State, southern Nigeria.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and rights group, Amnesty international dey among ogbonge voices wey don condemn di SARS brutality.

Tori be say one video wey turn viral on Saturday show how confusion and kasala burst around Wetland Hotel for Ughelli area where di policemen allegedly kill di victim, and escaped wit im vehicle - one white Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

By Sunday, Ugheli begin boil boil as different videos wey spread viral on social media show how boys begin protest wetin dem consider as Nigeria Police brutality.

But police for Delta State and di brother of di victim tell BBC Pidgin say di boy wey dem shoot still dey alive.

No be SARS or FSARS outfit dey involved for dis case, na Operation Delta Safe na im handle dis particular mata for Ugheli, Festus Keyamo, SAN, Nigeria Minister of State, Labour and Employment (wey from Delta State).