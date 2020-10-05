SARS IGP ban latest: Ten things you need to know about di 'new' law wey cancel FSARS, oda tactical squads from patrol

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Segun Awosanya say Nigeria no dey at war wey police go dey do stop and search upandan

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday issue out one statement wey ban personnel of di Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and oda Tactical Squads for di Force make dem no dey do routine patrols again.

Dis dey come afta plenti-plenti protest for different parts of di kontri to end SARS on top accuse of human rights abuse and bad treatment of citizens inside Nigeria.

Ten things you need to know about di ban on SARS and odas

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force Wetin we call dis foto, IGP Mohammed Adamu

Di Inspector General of Police (IGP) ban Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Special Tactical Squad(STS) and intelligence Response Team (IRT) from routine patrol.

Di police oga also ban FSARS, STS and IRT from ordinary low-risk duties- like stop and search, check point, mounting of road blocks, traffic checks and so on with immediate effect.

Police oga don warn say make no police officer including personnel from SARS, STS and IRT use mufti do patrol or tactical assignment.

Di police oga don direct say FSARS, STS and IRT personnel must appear with dia police uniform or approve tactical gear wen dem dey on official assignment.

Di oga for police don ban di anyhow and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and oda smart devices.

Di oga for police don direct personnel of FSARS and oda tactical squad to concentrate and respond to only cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and oda violent crime wen di need arise.

Di oga for police don order X-Squad and di monitoring Unit to monitor and arrest any officer of FSARS and oda policemen wey disobey di ban wey say make dem no stand for road again.

Di oga for police warn say from now on, di CP wey dey in charge of SARS, CPs in charge of State Command and FCT plus dia supervisory Zonal AIGs na im go dey responsible for di anyhow behaviour of FSARS personnel and odas wey dey within dia jurisdiction.

In line with paragraph eight(8) above, di oga for police don charge di affected AIGs and CPs to make sure say dem carry out correct supervision of personnel of FSARS and odas within dia jurisdiction.

Di Oga for police don beg citizens not to allow di anyhow behaviour from few personnel of di force to make dem lost di confident and trust wey dem bin get for police before.