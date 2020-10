Meet Ghana 'oldest' Junior High school graduate Elizabeth Yamoah

Meet Elizabeth Yamoah, di 57 years old grandmother wey go back to school to achieve her nursing dreams.

She enrol herself in school in 2017 plus her grandchildren.

Her story inspire thousands of pipo ontop de internet for her achievement.