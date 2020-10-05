Dr Sean Conley: Who be Donald Trump doctor wey dey update about US president Covid-19 status?

Wetin we call dis Video, Doctors looking after the US president said they're "cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great"

Questions dey come out about di seriousness of US President Donald Trump sickness with coronavirus afta some events wey happun over di weekend afta e announce im positive status.

Concerns dey about Trump decision to greet supporters as e drive past di hospital wia e dey collect treatment for Covid-19 and concerns say di US president, wey wear mask ,fit don endanger Secret Service staff inside di car.

Questions also dey over di seriousness of Trump illness afta some inconsistent statements over the weekend.

Dr Sean Conley, Trump doctor and White House physician bin tok Saturday say di president dey do "very well" for hospital.

Moments later, di White House chief of staff Mark Meadows express concern about di president condition, say e never dey on a clear path to recovery.

Later on Sunday, Dr Sean Conley address di confusion over di state of Mr Trump's health say im bin dey try reflect "upbeat attitude of di team and di president about im illness and im bin no wan make di illness go anoda direction."

Di mata bin raise concerns about how White House dey manage information about oga Trump health at di crucial time for di kontri.

Wetin we call dis Video, Donald Trump's personal doctor confirmed the US president was given supplemental oxygen on Friday morning

Who be Trump doctor?

Dr Sean Conley don serve as Mr Trump personal physician since March 2018 and before now dey hardly dey di spotlight.

But as tori pipo dey chook eye for Walter Reed military hospital, for any news of di president health, di US Navy officer now don dey in focus.

Dr Sean Conley na native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Di 40-year-old graduate from di University of Notre Dame for 2002 before e study osteopathic medicine for di Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. E receive im Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree for 2006.

Di professional doctoral degree dey different from Doctor of Medicine degree. Osteopathic medicine approach to treatment dey more focused on lifestyle and environmental factors.

But for US di training for osteopathic doctors dey largely similar to dat of normal trained medical doctors. Dem must meet di same requirements to practise medicine, and get licensed to do so in all 50 US states. Dem also dey free to prescribe drugs.

Dr Sean Conley serve for Afghanistan before im join di White House Medical Unit.

After further courses for di Naval Medical Center for Portsmouth, Virginia, for 2014, Dr Conley serve as di chief of trauma with Nato medical unit for Afghanistan. E received Romanian Emblem of Honor for saving one Romanian soldier wey improvised explosive device injure.

Dem later assign US Navy officer to di White House Medical Unit. He become Mr Trump acting personal doctor for March 2018 wen di president nominate im den-physician Dr Ronny Jackson to head di US Department of Veteran Affairs.

Hydroxychloroquine controversy

Dr Conley enta limelight for May dis year, wen di president announce say e dey take hydroxychloroquine to stop coronavirus.

"Afta plenti discussions he and I get regarding di evidence for and against di use of hydroxychloroquine, we conclude say di potential benefit from treatment pass di relative risks," Dr Conley tok at di time.