School resumption in Nigeria update: Rivers state secondary and university open with new rules afta Covid-19 lockdown

Rivers state don join states for Nigeria wey don open schools and classrooms afta months of Covid-19 lockdown.

Secondary and tertiary schools for Rivers State for di southern part of di kontri resume academic work after almost six months of closure sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.

Goment say Nursery and Primary schools for di state never resume school based on medical experts advice.

Students for some public and private secondary schools wey BBC Pidgin visit don resume and dem dey clean dia classroom and school compound, and some of dem don begin learn but di number of students wey resume dey few.

New 'rules' for Secondary schools

Secondary schools dey resume for third term and e go last for six weeks

Schools wit big population of students go run morning and afternoon sessions so di students fit observe di physical distancing inside di classroom.

According to di timetable for Community Secondary School Amadi-Ama, classes for junior secondary school JS1 and JS2 go hold from 8am - 12 pm Monday to Friday, wit make up class on Saturday by 8 - 11am while senior secondary classes SS1 and SS2 go hold by 3-5pm Monday to Friday and make up class go hold on Saturdays from 1 -4pm.

Schools go observe all Covid-19 protocols like compulsory wearing or facemask

Schools must provide hand washing facilities and temperature checks .

Schools must have sick bay to serve as holding centres in case pikin show any symptoms

According to Mrs. Nnenna Ogbonnaya, di Vice Principal of Faith Baptist College, Port Harcourt, normally first day of school resumption dey experience low turn out of students for different reasons.

One parent, Mrs Tonye Samuel tell BBC Pidgin say payment of school fees na big challenge for many homes because of di effect of Covid-19 wey make some pipo loose dia jobs so for many parents, dem for like make schools conclude di third term for di online class and den resume fully for di new academic session so di burden go dey less for parents.

But di Vice Principal, Mrs. Ogbonnaya say e dey important for parents to pay di school fees so di teachers for see salary too.

New rules for tertiary institutions

Students for di Rivers State University, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Elechi Amadi Polytechnic all also open on Monday, October 5, 2020 afta about six months dem stay for house.

Di universities no join di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for dia strike.

Some of di rules dem dey observe