SARS: FSARS duty in Nigeria, and oda tactical police squads like STS, IRT including SACS

A day afta federal goment of Nigeria ban di Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and oda tactical squads from patrol, many Nigerians begin wonder wetin be dis oda squads.

On Sunday, 4 October, di kontri Inspector-General of Police M.A Adamu bin announce say dem dey "ban officers of FSARS and oda tactical squads including di Special Tactical Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Anti-Cultism Squad, to dey do patrol, stop and search, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks and oda low risk duties".

Dis ban bin come shortly afta Nigerians provoke ontop reports of brutality from FSARS officers and oda police officers.

Sake of di plenti times wey Nigerian youths don para for FSARS, many go don hear about di Special Anti-Robbery Squad but wetin really be da job and di odas too?

FSARS

Formerly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), FSARS na di unit of di Nigeria Police Force wey dey always enta news for mostly di wrong reasons. Di Squad dey under di Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of di Nigeria Police Force.

Dia work na to detain, investigate and prosecute pipo wey commit crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping and odas types of crime.

IRT

Di Intelligence Response Team follow for di Tactical Squad of di Nigeria Police Force. Di unit dey headed by one of Nigeria most senior policemen, Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari.

Dia work na to chook eye ontop kidnap crime for Nigeria.

SACS

Di Special Anti-Cultism Squad like di name don alredi explain, dey in charge of tackling cultism for di kontri. Dis squad don also get dia own share of bad press - for April 2019, reports of one man wey operatives of di Gbagada division of SACS allegedly shoot dead for Lagos, bin cause serious outcry.

STS

Special Tactical Squad na investigation team wey dey important well-well to di operations of di IGP Monitoring Team. Na di former IGP Ibrahim Idris set up di Squad base on im promise to Nigerians to do correct policing for di kontri.