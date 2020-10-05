Amad Traore Atlanta: Manchester United wan buy dis footballer before transfer window Deadline Day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Amad Traore

Manchester United don dey talk about move to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore, and di deal go complete by January 2021.

Di club go pay around €30m (£27m) for di 18-year-old and dem go sign di deal before deal Deadline Day but every oda arrangement go finish by next year.

Di summer transfer window go close by 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

But who be dis winger wey Manchester dey pay dis beta money ontop?

Who be Amad Traore?

Traore na 18-year-old player wey suppose join Parma club on loan but im club Atalanta cancel di deal after Manchecter chook mouth for im matter.

Traore move to Atalanta academy for 2015 and get im senior debut last October afta 7-1 victory against Udinese.

Di young player score aft im enter di game and become di first player born for 2002 to score goal for Serie A.

He be from Ivory Coast

Traore parents born am for Ivory Coast before dem move to Italy wen im be ten years old. He join im club Atalanta for 2015.

Di young player wey play im first game for Atalanta last season, become di youngest player - 17 years and 109 days old - to score on im Serie A debut wen dem beat Udines 7-1.

Sake of di victory, Traore travel with di Atalanta squad to Lisbon for dia Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

But, Traore don show for just three league games for Atalanta, wey total only 30 minutes of football, while im don also be use substitute for di Italians so far dis season.

He be like Messi

Papu Gomez don recently call Traore say im be like Lionel Messi, di celebrity player wey dey play for Manchester United.