Naira Marley SARS Instagram live with police: Nigerian musician host force PRO afta e cancel protest against police brutality

Wia dis foto come from, Niara Marley/Twitter

Nigerian musician Naira Marley don do Instagram live with police afta e cancel protest e suppose lead on Tuesday ontop police brutality.

Dis wan na afta Nigerians for social media begin dey react differently afta singer, Naira Marley cancel di peace protest wey im bin call citizens to join am do today.

Naira Marley and di force PRO Frank Mba dey presently tok about di case of police brutality for Nigeria and di way forward.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@nairamarley

On Monday, Naira Marley bin tweet say make dem come out to join am protest against police brutality and SARS issues wey dey trouble di youths of di kontri. E say make dem gada for second toll gate for Lekki and make di protest go on peacefully without fight, stealing and vandalism.

Later, di singer come tweet say no protest again because a lot of changes don happun concerning di police brutality and SARS palava. E come give di kontri authorities one week to see make sure say di changes dey if not mass protest go happun.

Immediately Naira Marley cancel di protest, Twitter come catch fire with plenti tweets from Nigerian youth plus those wey call demsef Marlians- dat na followers of Naira Marley.

Some pipo for twitter begin drag Naira Marley like generator on top say dem dey disappointed with im decision, odas dey praise am while some odas just dey neutral.

Meanwhile di Nigeria police force don begin calm down di youths for di kontri say everi-everi go dey alright and promise to address di SARS palava plus odas.

Di police say dia PRO- DCP Frank Mba go do live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss di concerns of young Nigerians on di issues of SARS operations and oda burning issues. Dem also say, DI Leadership of di police force go work with di Ministry of Youth and oda stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and odas to formulate and implement consensual reforms.