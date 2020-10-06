Naira Marley SARS Instagram live with police: Nigerian musician host force PRO afta e cancel protest against police brutality

Wia dis foto come from, Niara Marley/Twitter

Nigerian musician Naira Marley don do Instagram live with police afta e cancel protest e suppose lead on Tuesday ontop police brutality.

Dis wan na afta Nigerians for social media begin dey react differently afta singer, Naira Marley cancel di peace protest wey im bin call citizens to join am do today.

Naira Marley and di force PRO Frank Mba dey presently tok about di case of police brutality for Nigeria and di way forward.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@nairamarley

On Monday, Naira Marley bin tweet say make dem come out to join am protest against police brutality and SARS issues wey dey trouble di youths of di kontri. E say make dem gada for second toll gate for Lekki and make di protest go on peacefully without fight, stealing and vandalism.

Later, di singer come tweet say no protest again because a lot of changes don happun concerning di police brutality and SARS palava. E come give di kontri authorities one week to see make sure say di changes dey if not mass protest go happun.

Skip Twitter post, 1 We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan https://t.co/RNBXZ0IOfw — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Immediately Naira Marley cancel di protest, Twitter come catch fire with plenti tweets from Nigerian youth plus those wey call demsef Marlians- dat na followers of Naira Marley.

Some pipo for twitter begin drag Naira Marley like generator on top say dem dey disappointed with im decision, odas dey praise am while some odas just dey neutral.

Skip Twitter post, 2 Even if the government fail to keep to their promise before next week

The protest can't go on again..

Naira Marley actually japa...



Let's all turn to @iRuntown https://t.co/SL2oOXxp4l — Adekoya temitayo (@tehmie_) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 Naira Marley will be disappointed for giving the @PoliceNG a chance last minute to the protest — solarababacsp (@solarababacsp) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 Naira Marley is truly the Fela of our time. Man not only went to prison and came back but now the Nigerian police is begging him not to lead a protest + having an IG Live with him by 11am.



Naira Marley aka The people’s president! Marlians! pic.twitter.com/z0w0I8VmOC — callme_smile (@softsmileempire) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6 Content is not available View content on Twitter De external site no concern BBC. End of Twitter post, 6

Skip Twitter post, 7 Since Naira Marley (Marlian's President) is Powerful, He should also talk to ASUU and FG to end Strike! @officialnairam1 please help Nigerian student — ELDERLY (@rajioladipupo7) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 7

Skip Twitter post, 8 Naira Marley isn't the first to call for

a peaceful protest only to cancel it



At least, he gave reasons why his

own was cancelled unlike the rest



At least, he never called Nigerian

youths cowards like one self - Fela



Without or without him, protest

is the own way forward here — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 8

Meanwhile di Nigeria police force don begin calm down di youths for di kontri say everi-everi go dey alright and promise to address di SARS palava plus odas.

Skip Twitter post, 9 @officialnairam1 The Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heared very loudly and clearly. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 6, 2020 End of Twitter post, 9