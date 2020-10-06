Fatima Nuhu Ribadu wedding dress she wear for ceremony with Aliyu Atiku Abubakar cause controversy

Wia dis foto come from, TMZNaijaceleb/Facebook

Fatima Ribadu-Abubakar, di daughter of Nigeria former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu wey marry di kontri former Vice president Atiku Abubakar pikin Aliyu don come out to apologise for di wedding dress wey she wear for her ceremony on Saturday.

Her apology dey come afta pipo bash her ontop social media

Di high profile wedding take place during di weekend and many top politicians and pipo in goment attend for di kontri capital Abuja.

Di wedding wey take place for Aso Drive area wey big pipo dey stay for Abuja see attendance of many politicians from di two biggest political parties for Nigeria APC and PDP.

Many govnors attend with dia wives and also serving ministers like Dr Ali Isa Pantami of communications and digital economy show face too.

One photo from di wedding show di father of di groom and bride Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu dey pose for pictures with dia children wey marry.

Wia dis foto come from, TMZNaijaceleb/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di wedding dress wey Fatima Nuhu Ribadu dey apologise for

'Di wedding dress too expose'

Problem start for Fatima after pictures of her wedding dress comot for social media wia some pipo start to comment say di dress wey show parts of her body dey against her culture and religion.

According to Fatima for apology statement wey she release, she wear di wedding dress inside her house and also say she no expose her body as part of di dress get colour wey be like her skin colour wey make some pipo dey tink say na her skin dey outside.

"To expose my skin na something wey I no go do. My wedding dress get colour wey dey same with my skin but I still apologise to my family and friends wey no like wetin happun and I go learn from dis." Dis na part of wetin Fatima write.