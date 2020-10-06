Sotitobire: Court sentence Prophet Alfa Babatunde to life imprisonment say e guilty of child kidnapping

High court for Akure Ondo state south west Nigeria Court don sentence Sotitobire Prophet Babatunde and five odas to life imprisonment afta dem find am guilty of child kidnapping.

Di founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre Prophet Alfa Babatunde bin dey face accuse of child kidnapping of one one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole wey miss from im church last year.

Justice Odusola sentence dem afta e find dem guilty of di two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on di evidence di prosecution present.

Di Prophet and six oda members of im church bin don dey trial for months afta Kolawole Gold disappear from di Church children department during a Sunday service on November 10, 2020.

Ondo State goment and di state security service bin cari Pastor Alfa go court for Monday, December 23 on top accuse say im kidnap Gold Kolawole for im church for November 10, 2019.

Dem bin keep di General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Alfa Babatunde for Olokuta Correctional Centre afta di state security service testify say di pastor and some of di church workers get hand for di disappearance of di pikin wey still dey miss since last year November wen some unknown pipo kidnap am for di church.

Di mother of di pikin Modupe Kolawole bin don tell BBC say she suspect foul play, for di way her pikin take disappear. She bin tok say di church no dey helep di authorities with dia investigations.

Di SSS bin arraign Mr Babatunde and six others to face trial before one Magistrate court for Akure for conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

