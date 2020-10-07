#LagosProtest: Police respond to #EndSARS, evfritin di protesters dey demand

Di Police don follow meet wit I-no-go-gree pipo wey organise peaceful protest for Nigeria commercial capital Lagos, to voice dia demand say make di goment ban SARS, among oda tins.

By Friday afternoon, di state commissioner of police CP Hakeem Odumosu comot wit message from di oga patapata of police IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Oga Odumosu tell di organisers say di federal government ready to sanitise di police institution for Nigeria. E also assure dem of im commitment to arrest and prosecute any police officer who violate di order of di IGP.

Di protesters wey call demsef Gavel, bin release document wey show di demands dem want join di shutdown of FSARS, wey be di police anti-robbery division.

Wetin Gavel dey demand

Di Non-government Organisation group write for letter to di police say dem 8 tins wey include di shutdown of FSARS, including investigation and prosecution of di bad officers among dem, including senior officers join.

Also dem dey ask for compensation for victims - both dead and alive - wey SARS don don harass, kill or thief from.