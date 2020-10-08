Port Harcourt police expose grandmama wey sell her own grand-pikin for 'N1.3 million'

Di police don rescue one two-week-old baby boy wey di grandmama allegedly sell for N1.3 million ($3,370).

Commissioner of Police Rivers State Joseph Mukan tell tori pipo on Thursday 8 October say after Police arrest di grandmama Victoria Christopher for Rivers, she carry di detectives go Ukanafun local goment for Akwa-Ibom State.

Na for dia dem arrest one Pauline Umoh wey come carry dem to Mgbidi for Imo State wia dem rescue di pikin from di pesin wey buy am, one Juliana Obianwa.

Wetin happen?

According to di papa of di pikin Christian Duru, wey bin dey tok how everitin take happun , e say na im mother-in-law arrange di whole tin.

"She bin tell me say she wan cari my pregnant wife comot Port Harcourt for delivery for anoda place".

From di oga Duru tori, im wife Anthonia Christopher follow her mama go deliver pikin for anoda town, even though no be wetin im want as e don register her for one hospital for Rivers.

Small time afta e begin call them to find out how dem dey do but dia phones no gree connect.

Las las, di mother-in-law call di man to tell am say na light mata no gree dem charge phone, say im wife don born but di boy don die.

"I tell am that no dey possible, my pikin no fit die. I tell say her say my pikin no fit die," oga Duru bin hala.

So im insist say im wan follow im wife tok. Na then she tell her husband say her mama don sell dia pikin and dem even dey Port-Harcourt.

Na that point Duru see say gbege dey, and so e go police station to report and authorities move to arrest di grandmama.