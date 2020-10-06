BBNaija Laycon na Youth Ambassador for Ogun State as Govnor Abiodon dash house, N5m cash give di Big Brother Naija winner

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE GOVERNOR

Laycon di winner of di 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show wey just finish receive 5 million naira cash donation and a three-bedroom bungalow from Govnor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba wey be Laycon real name also collect appointment as Youth Ambassador of Ogun State wen di govnor host am for im Oke-Mosan office inside Abeokuta.

Earlier Laycon receive special hailing from Govnor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, plus LIRS tax notice, just 24 hours afta di 26 year old win di star prize.

"I dey happy to congratulate one of our own in Ogun State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown."

Our Administration go continue to support and empower di youth through different channels, towards inclusion, job creation, and di utility of our natural youthful energy." Di govnor add.