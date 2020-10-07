Sparkplug sculptor: ‘I dey do sometin different with my work' - Omodamwen Kelly

Omodamwen Kelly na sculpture for Nigeria wey dey use spark plugs do im work.

Kelly wey finish from Auchi Polytechnic for Edo state, start to dey use spark plugs do sculptures for 2017.

Kelly begin use sparkplug wen e wan do im projects for university as e tok say e bin wan do sometin wey dey different from wetin oda pipo dey use.

Kelly wey first start to dey sculpt wit bronze share wit BBC Pidgin im work and how e dey take dey put everything togeda.