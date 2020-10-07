Katsina state news: ‘Di gunmen rape four women for my front including one young girl and married woman’

Musa Adamu wey dey stay Mallamawa village escape on Tuesday after two days for gunmen hand for Katsina northwestern Nigeria.

Di father of 10 and married to two wives tell BBC say gunmen numbering about 50 enta dia farms on Sunday morning wia dem carry im and im friend plus oda pipo wey dey work for neighbouring farms.

"I dey inside farm dey harvest millet with my friend wen dis pipo on top bikes with guns enta, before we know wetin dey happun dem pack us put on top bike, enta oda farms carry oda pipo as well. We be 12 wey dem carry for Mallamawa village." E tok

"Among us na four women, three young girls and one married woman, wey dem dey take turns to rape one after di oda for our presence. One of di girls no go pass 10 years old and she always cry as dem dey rape her." Adamu tok.

"As for di married woman dem tell her to her face say dem no go ever allow her go because she too sweet, those pipo are heartless."

Musa for middle as pipo gather to welcome am after im escape and listen to im story

Di gunmen speak Fulani

Adamu say di gunmen wey wear Fulani clothes and dey speak Fulani bin demand ransom of one million naira each from dem.

On food mata, di escapee say na one morsel of tuwo dem dey give for morning, afternoon and night time.

"Wetin dem dey give us I no fit call am food because na just wetin go keep you alive small, just one morsel of tuwo (northern Nigeria food) for morning, afternoon and night na im we dey get."

Musa say na as dia captors dey sleep dem escape afta dem loosen di ropes wey dem use tie dem.

"As dem dey sleep na im we escape afta me and my friend loosen di rope wey dem use tie us, wetin dey pain me now be say di oda 10 pipo dey dia, assuming we say make we helep dem, di gunmen go catch us, na why we run." Adamu tok.Adamu don re-unite with im family wey im say cry joyfully when dem see am and tell BBC say e go tay small before e return to farm.

Tok-tok pesin of Katsina Police Command Gambo Isah confam di escape to BBC and say dem dey try dia best to rescue di remaining pipo.

E don tey wey Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari home state Katsina and oda neighbouring states for northwestern Nigeria dey suffer from insecurity wey include kidnappings and killings.