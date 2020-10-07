Fatima Nuhu Ribadu wedding dress, Adama Indimi and oda VIP's wey cause tok with dia bridal gown

Fatima Ribadu-Abubakar, daughter of Nigeria former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu wey marry di kontri former Vice president Atiku Abubakar pikin Aliyu come out to apologise for di wedding dress wey she wear for her ceremony on Saturday afta some pipo go online to criticise say e dey against her culture and religion.

But e no go be di first time dis kain tin dey happun.

Recently some weddings of high profile VIP pipo for di northern part of di kontri not only don make news because of di ogbonge ceremony, but also for di way dem dress.

Wia dis foto come from, TMZNaijaceleb/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di wedding dress wey Fatima Nuhu Ribadu apologise for

Fatima Ganduje

Dis na di daughter of serving Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and she marry Idris Ajimobi on March 3, 2018, wey be pikin to Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo state govnor wey recently die.

Di wedding wey some pipo call 'wedding of di year' dat time happun for Oyo, Abuja and Kano with 11 govnors and several ministers in attendance, but na di one wey happun for di northern state cause kasala after Fatima wear dress wey many pipo for dia say no represent dia culture and religion.

Popular Islamic imam Dr Ahmad Gummi at di time describe di dress wey she wear and wetin happun for di events as a 'disgrace' to Islam and parenting for northern Nigeria.

Many oda pipo still bash Fatima for social media but Fatima unlike Ribadu daughter wey apologise hit back.

Fatima bin reply one Instagram page Auntykwalba wey share post for Hausa language say her dress "expose" her body, say "Word of advice, you can't be a destructive gossip blogger and observe Ramadan properly at the same time. Choose wisely! #BWBB

Wia dis foto come from, Head of Socials/ Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Fatima Ganduje and Idris Ajimobi during dia wedding for 2018

Adama Indimi

Dis one happun just two months ago as daughter of oil tycoon Mohammed Indimi marry Kogi prince Malik Ado Ibrahim on August 8.

Di wedding happun for Abuja capital of Nigeria and di bride hometown of Maiduguri for northeastern part of di kontri with many top pipo including govnors, ministers and politicians in attendance.

Kasala first start wen pictures of Adama and her husband Malik pre wedding pishures show for social media when pipo start to bash her for di way dem hold each oda tight when di marriage neva hold.

Wia dis foto come from, Adama Indimi/instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Adama Indimi and her groom Ado Malik inside her wedding dress wey some pipo say expose body

And by di time di full wedding pishures comot some pipo start to bash di wedding dress. One social commentator for Kano northern Nigeria Sani Abu tell BBC say di dress dey very wrong because e show parts of her body wey for Islam na only her husband suppose see.

"Dat wedding dress of Adama Indimi na very bad one and I tok wen di pishures comot for social media because e expose her body parts wey na only her husband suppose see."

Dis time di bride or her husband no comot to apologise or tok about di controversy dem just allow di issue slide.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/@Onobello Wetin we call dis foto, Rukky indimi with her groom Usman Dantata as she wear her wedding dress

Rukky Indimi

Dis wedding happun between daughter of Mohammed Indimi Rukky and Usman Dantata wey belong to di famous Dantata business clan and cousin to Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.

Di November 10 2013 event see many high profile pipo in attendance including politicians, top business pipo and celebrities like Genevieve Nnaji.

But just like in her sister's (Adama Indimi) case kasala burst after pishures comot of her white wedding dress with di husband wearing suits as well.

Na dia some pipo begin para, dey tok say she no suppose wear di dress because e no represent who she be and wia she come from.

Halilu Jafaru wey dey stay Kano admit to BBC say e dey among di pipo wey bash Rukky Indimi wedding dress at di time and explain wetin happun.