New Emir of Zazzau: "Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli" appointment, how "Zazzau emirate", President Buhari, Nigerians react

Wia dis foto come from, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli Wetin we call dis foto, HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli na former Nigeria Ambassador to Thailand.

New Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli don receive hailings and different reactions to im appointment on Wednesday as di 19th Emir of Zazzau emitate.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar don send congratulations messages to di new Zazzau Emir.

Presido Buhari for statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu release Wednesday evening yan say make di new Emir try become leader for all and e dey important for am to unite di oda ruling houses for di emirates.

"You deserve dis appointment and i dey sure say u go repay di confidence wey pipo get in you." Dis na part of wetin President Buhari tok.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on im part write for Twitter e dey congratulate di new Emir and also pray for im reign to last long.

Oda prominent pipo for northern Nigeria take to social media to congratulate di new Emir, Senator Uba Sani write say "i join di good pipo of Zazzau to congratulate new Emir HRH Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli."

Wia dis foto come from, New Emir of Zazzau 2020: Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bam

Govnor of Niger State for central Nigeria Abubakar Bello say e dey congratulate Zaria pipo and hope say di new Emir go bring im wealth of experience to helep am for dis new role.

Bello Shagari, pikin to former Nigerian president Shehu Shagari also write say e happy say Ahmad Bamalli get dis appointment

HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli na former Nigeria Ambassador to Thailand.

Di Kaduna govnor don congratulate HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on im appointment and wish am a successful and peaceful reign.

New Emir Bamalli bin serve as commissioner for Kaduna state under El Rufai goment.