US vice presidential debate 2020: Pence or Harris who win? plus oda takeaways from di argument

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic running mate Kamala Harris do gbas-gbos ontop debate wey show live for TV wey millions across di world watch.

Compared to last week presidential debate wey result to insult and di two candidates dey call each oda names, dis one between di two vice-presidential candidates behind their tables wey dey protected by plexiglass barrier, wey separate di two debaters 12ft (3.6m) apart sake of di coronavirus no too get all dat drama.

Mr Pence no too interrupt as much as Trump do last week, but wen e do, Ms Harris dey give am back say "Mr Vice-president, I dey tok, I dey tok."

Wetin be di highlight of di debate?

Di two vice-presidential candidates do gbas-gbos ontop di issue of di coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Harris accuse President Donald Trump of "di greatest failure of any presidential administration in di history of our country".

While Mr Pence say Democratic nominee Joe Biden pandemic plan na "plagiarism" of di current White House own.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin be di gbas-gbos ontop di virus?

For di 90-minute live debate wey happun for University of Utah for Salt Lake City, Ms Harris accuse Mr Pence and di president say dem deliberately mislead Americans about how serious di disease be.

"Dem know, and dem cover am up," she tok, as she add dem don "forfeit dia right to re-election".

Mr Pence accuse di Biden-Harris campaign say dem dey copy-copy di White House pandemic strategy, e dey refer to di mistake wey end Mr Biden 1987 run for di presidency wen e plagiarise one speech by den-British Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

Wen di moderator ask Ms Harris whether she go take approved Covid-19 vaccine wey dem go distribute before di election.

Di 55-year-old California senator said she no go take any vaccine wey Mr Trump promote without di approval of medical professionals.

Mr Pence, wey dey head di White House coronavirus task force, give am mouth back say: "Di fact say you continue to dey undermine public confidence ontop vaccine if di vaccine come out during di Trump administration I think dey wrong."

Wetin be di oda key moments?

Racial justice

Mr Pence express shock at di killing of George Floyd for Minnesota. But e add say: "There is no excuse for di rioting and looting wey follow am."

E point to one of im guests for di auditorium, Flora Westbrooks, one black woman wey dem destroy her hair studio was destroyed during di katakata wey follow Floyd killing for Minneapolis.

He say Mr Biden and Ms Harris' claim say America dey systemically racist and say police get bias against minorities na "great insult".

Ms Harris - say: "Last week di president of di United States take di debate stage in front of 70 million Americans and refuse to condemn white supremacists."

"Not true, not true," Mr Pence tok, as e argue say wen Ms Harris be prosecutor for San Francisco, African Americans dey more likely to be prosecuted for minor drug offences dan whites or Latinos.

Trump income tax palava

Ms Harris attack Mr Trump for paying $750 one year of federal income taxes as president, according to one New York Times investigation. "Wen I first hear about am, I say, 'You mean $750,000?' And na like, 'No, $750."

'Trump choice of friends'

Ms Harris also accuse Trump say e "betray our friends and embrace dictators around di world". Mr Pence say Mr Trump order operations wey kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

Oda tins wey happun

Like with di presidential debtate, di vice-presidential candidates no gree ansa some questions directly.

Mr Pence tow times ask Ms Harris whether Mr Biden gp expand di number of seats of di Supreme Court, wey don get nine justices for one century and a half, but she tok instead about Mr Trump current judicial nominee.

Mr Pence too no answer questions about whether e go want im home state of Indiana to ban abortion, or how di Trump administration go provide medical insurance for sick Americans.