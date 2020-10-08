Rivers state police rescue Bisola Ajayi, 25 years old lawyer kidnappers bin gbab for Port Harcourt

Anti-kidnap unit of Rivers state police command don rescue di 25-year-old young lawyer Bisola Ajayi wey jaguda pipo kidnap on Sunday 4 October 2020 from her house for Rumuokwurusi for Obio-Akpor local goment area of Rivers State.

Tori be say na DSP Adewale lead di operation into one deep forest for Etche to rescue her and anoda pesin and dem don arrest two pipo including one arms dealer.