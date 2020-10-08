Sars Lagos protest: Falz, Runtown lead #endsars demonstration for Lagos

Wetin we call dis foto, Runtown and Falz dey lead di protest

Nigerian musicians Falz and Runtown dey lead one protest for Lagos, South West Nigeria for goment to end police brutality.

Dis one dey come some days afta di Inspector General of Police give order make members of di Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and oda tactical squads no dey do stop and search or put check points for road and make dem no dey wear mufti to perform dia duties again.

Di order come in response to social media protests ontop police brutality and harassment of SARS.

Di protesters wey carry placards and banner wey dey shout "endsars" dey waka from toll gate dey go Onikan police station for Lagos.

On Sunday, afta tori come out say one young man die for police hand for Ughelli, town for Delta state, (tori wey police later deny), plenti celebs bin come out to chook dia mouth inside di mata.

Watch di protest here: