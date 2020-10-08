Gas explosion in Lagos: Fire dey burn for Baruwa area of di south west state - Dis na wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Di fire start around 6am according to authrities

Fire dey burn for one gas station for Baruwa area for Lagos state south west of Nigeria.

Di fire start around 6am dis morning according to authorities but dem no give any further details about di incident.

Some pipo wey dey leave for di area don begin post videos of di incident for social media.

Dis explosion dey happun few weeks afta di Iju-Ishaga explosion wey injure at least 30 pipo for September.