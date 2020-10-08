Nollywood actress Chacha Eke say she get 'bipolar disorder'

Wia dis foto come from, Chacha/instagram

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani don come out to defend her husband, Austin Faani say im neva beat her or even shout for her before.

Dis dey come some days afta di actress drop video wia she tok say her marriage don end and she dey "comot for her marriage wit her life". She explain say di tins wey she tok for di video make pipo tink say she dey go through domestic violence for her marriage.

Inside dis new video wey Chacha post for her verified Instagram page wia she dey ontop hospital bed, she reveal say many psychiatric doctors don come check her mentally and dem diagnose her wit Bipolar disorder.

She tok her mind about di mental health condition say bipolar dey real but "here for Africa, pipo no too sabi about am or dem go just comot eye from am".

Bipolar na serious mental health condition wey dey affect pesin mood to make dem dey very happy one minute and di next minute dia mood go change immediately to very low and sad.

Chacha add say she no fit explain well-well how she dey feel but she go show world pipo wit "motion pictures" aka feem.

Her fellow actors don already dey reach out to her. Ogbonge actress Patience Ozokwo comment for di video say she need to follow Chacha tok and e dey very frustrating say she no fit reach her.