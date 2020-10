Port Harcourt suspected 'serial killer' Gracious David-West go know im fate toda - See how di mata waka so far

Afta about a year of trial, Friday 9 October 2020 na di judgment day for di Port Harcourt Hotel serial killings wey Gracious David-West, be di prime suspect.

David-West dey face nine count charge for di murder of nine women and one count charge of attempted murder.

Anoda suspect, Nimi Thankgod dey also face charge for disrespecting deadibody for di trial.

Dis na how di matter don waka for di past one year after deadibody of young girls begin appear for different hotels across Port Harcourt and Rivers and all of dem die di same way.

Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey brief about di serial killings

Timeline of di serial killings

1 August 2019 hotel workers discover di deadibody of one girl, Maureen Ewuru for Brooklyn Hotel D/Line Port Harcourt.

14 August 2019 anoda deadibody turn up for anoda hotel along Woji Road, GRA Phase 2 for Port Harcourt in di same manner.

Between August and September 2019 dem discover di deadibody of nine young girls for different hotels across di state and dis come begin cause panic especially among women.

As di mata dey hot dey go, police for Rivers state come give advice make women no go into prostitution so dem no go fall victim of di serial killings.

18 September, 2019, over 70 women groups do protest waka against di serial killing of women across di state.

19 September, 2019 police arrest Gracious David-West as di prime suspect dem accuse say dey behind di serial hotel killings.

Wetin we call dis foto, Women dey protest di serial killings

Who be di victims of di hotel serial killings?

Di list of victims for di Port Harcourt hotel serial killings according to di charge for court na:

Maureen Ewuru wey die for Brooklyn Hotel D/Line Port Harcourt on 30 July, 2019

Jennifer Nwokocha wey die on 14 August 2019 for Venice Hotel GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt

Blessing Effiong for wey die for Toki Hotel Port Harcourt.

Linda Waripa die for Avery Guest House Oyigbo for 6 September, 2019

Dorcas Francis die for Imperial Hotel Trans Amadi Port Harcourt on 9 September, 2019

Rose Samuel die for Lasus Steve Hotel for Omoku, Ogba Egbema Ndoni local goment on 12 September, 2019

Kelechi Bridget Onuoha die for Pachik Hotel Rumuodumanya on 13 September, 2019

Patience Hamo die for Torox Guest House Bende Street Old Port Harcourt Township on 18 September, 2019

Anthonia Ibe die for TM Hotel Wimpey Port Harcourt.

Di only survivor na Benita Etim.

Wetin we call dis foto, Women siddon for ground dey protest di killings

Di den Police Commissioner Dandaura say "apart from di killings for Port Harcourt, di suspect confess say im don kill one for Lagos, one for Owerri, one for Sapele, one for Aba, one for Benin and one for Ibadan so now we get 15: nine for Port Harcourt, six outside.

Why dem charge di second accused pesin?

Wen Rivers State Ministry of Justice take over di prosecution of di case, dem bring one count charge against anoda suspect, one Mrs. Nimi Thankgod wey be manager of one of di hotel wia di killings take place.

Di state prosecution lawyer, Chidi Ekeh say dem bring charge against Mrs Thankgod because as manager of one of di hotels wia one of di women for di serial killing die, instead of di hotel to go report to police say dem find deadbody of woman for one of dia room, dem organise carry di deadbodi go troway for refuse dump along Aggrey road so dat na offense under di law.

"Two incidents happen di same day for di same hotel. Di first one die and di suspect come go for anoda victim but di hotel pipo troway di body wey bin dey under di bed for one dustbin along Aggrey road instead wey dem go report am to police. So wen we take over di case, Attorney General look di case well well come say, dat hotel manager get case to answer." Im tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dumpsite dem dump di body of one of di victims

How di trial go?

Di trial of di suspects for di Port Harcourt hotel serial killings start for October 2019.

For im testimony, Sgt. Ogbemudia Emegbokuro wey be one of di detectives for SARS wey investigate di matter say di suspect David West by imsef bin carry dem go all di hotels wia im allegedly kill di girls and carry dem go identify di each of di rooms for di hotels dem wia e happen.

Di Police come present four knives - three kitchen knives and one pen knife wey dem say di main suspect, Gracious David West allegedly use.

Dem accuse West say di knives na wetin im take threaten im victims and tear di pillowcase come use di pieces to strangle di victims to death.

Sgt. Ogbemudia Emegbokuro give evidence say dem also recover four handsets, five women bags, five trousers, five underwear, six pairs of shoes including slippers, jewellery, belt and fifty eight thousand naira (N58,000) from di suspect and victims.

Wetin we call dis foto, David-West for court

But West say na only two phones and sixty thousand naira di police collect from am wen dem arrest am for Bori as im dey travel go Akwa Ibom.

Im also ask di court to give am di money so im go use am take care of imsef for inside prison wia im dey.

David West for im defense deny all di accuse of murder, come add say im make di confessions under duress from di police.