Ekow Hayford Dead: Suspected robbers shoot Ghana MP on his return from election campaign

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Ghanaian Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford die after gunmen shoot am.

Six gunmen according to eye witness attack dem while dem dey return from campaign around 1.00am, Friday.

Eye witness wey speak to Accra-based JoyNews explain say de men try rob dem on de Abeadze Dominase - Abeadze Duadzi - Mankessim Road, in de process of de robbery de late Ekow Quansah identify himself as lawmaker.

De robbers after discovering say he be Member of Parliament accuse am for de problems in Ghana wey dem shoot am.