Iyabo Ojo: Nollywood actress tok about work, experience with surgery and her journey as single mother

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo tok to BBC Pidgin about her work, single mother journey and experience with surgery.

Ojo wey dey popular for di entertainment industry say no be crime to be single mother and say surgery she do for her body na for her own self-confidence.