Port Harcourt serial killer: Court declare Gracious David-West guilty of murdering women in Rivers hotels

Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria don declare Gracious David-West guilty of murdering some women inside hotel rooms.

David-West bin dey face nine count charge for di murder of nine women and one count charge of attempted murder.

Trial Judge for di case Justice Adolphus Election say 40 year old Gracious David West dey guilty of di murder of Maureen Ewuru, Jennifer Nwokocha, Blessing Effiong Linda Warifa Samuel, Dorcas Francis, Kelechi Bridget Onuoha Rose Samuel Anthonia Ibe and the attempted murder of Benita Etim.

Di judge also throway di case against Nimi Thankgod and discharge and acquit her say she disrespect deadibody.

Di trial of di suspects for di Port Harcourt hotel serial killings bin start since October 2019 afta police arrest Gracious David-West on 19 September, 2019.

D mata bin turn big shake Nigeria as women for Port Harcourt even come out to protest den.