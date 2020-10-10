University resumption date in Nigeria for Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Zaria and oda major schools

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Strike by lecturers na one of di tins wey dey delay Nigerian students for public schools

Nigerian goment don issue new guidelines for re-opening of schools across di kontri.

Di National coordinator of di presidential taskforce on Covid-19 say all schools wey dey consider to reopen must get communication strategy to epp share information about di disease.

Oga Sani explain say schools and education bodies must get detail communication protocol wey include parents, school health teams, school authorities and local plus states officials.

Dis additional guidelines dey come as schools prepare to open on di 12th of October across di kontri.

But even as students of unity schools across Nigeria dey happy to resume class from di 12th of October, 2020, odas for some universities, college of education and polytechnics neva still dey sure as to wen dem gatz return back to school.

Dia uncertainty na mainly because of di ASUU strike and di way wey di union leaders kontinu to insist say universities for di kontri no go open as long as goment refuse to meet dia demand.

Also, di Senior staff Association of Nigerian Universities plus non Academic Staff Union sef don join di strike to cry out to goment to also meet dia own demand.

Although, National University Commission don give universities go ahead to begin plan to open dia doors to student, but plenti school management say dem neva dey sure wen dem go finally resume.

Dis na some of Nigeria public universities and dia stance about wen dem go resume:

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University

Di management of Ahmedu Bello University for Zaria say dem neva know di exact time to resume.

Di University tok-tok pesin, Auwalu Umar say as e be now, di school neva ready to open. E say wit di ASUU strike, e neva dey clear wen ABU go open im door to students.

Lagos state University

Di Lagos state university for dia website say dem don resume since 14th of September, 2020 but as e be now, school pikin dem neva resume sake of ASUU strike.

Di school management say only final year students for di undergraduate level i.e. 400, 500 and 600 level (depending on duration of programme) students respectively, dey permitted to resume academic activities for Monday 14th September, 2020 and dia lecture hours go be from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily (Monday to Friday)

ii. Postgraduate students (Masters and PhD) go also resume on Monday 14th September, 2020 but dia lectures go be weekends only.

iii. 200 to 500 level (all levels other than 100 level and final year) students go start academic activities from Monday 9th November, 2020, while lectures for new students (100 levels) go start Monday 11th January, 2021.

iv. Sandwich Degree Programme, Part-Time in Epe Campus and Diploma students go start lectures on Friday 13th November, 2020 and their lectures go hold for weekends.

University of Port Harcourt

Di university say dem don begin put tins togeda to observe and maintain di COVID-19 prevention protocols in line wit NUC directives.

Tok-tok pesin for Uniport, Sam Kpenu tell BBC Pidgin say dem don go long way to ensure say dem set up isolation centre, testing centre and laboratory.

Also, dem wan get wash basins wey dem go put for strategic areas for di University community as well as infrared thermometers wey dem go use check pipo temperature as dem dey enter di campus.

So Kpenu say Uniport don ready for resumption but im no know di date wey dem go resume yet.

"Again di strike action by ASUU, SSANU and NASU don crumble di university so even if dem reopen, nobody dey wey go attend to di students", im add.

University of Abuja

Di management of University of Abuja say right now dem dey wait for further directive from di National University Commission to know di exact date wey dem go open.

Di tok-tok pesin for di school, Habib Yakoob say so far di school just dey ensure say dem put in place di covid19 requirement wey NAtional University Commission ask dem to do and dat di school neva get exact date wey e go open.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayero University

Bayero University Kano

One staff of Bayero University Kano, Mr Abdul Sani tell BBC say dem neva get clear date or time to resume school.

E yarn say di only activity wey di University dey focus on at di moment, na di post UTME registration for new student but no news yet for old students dem.

Wia dis foto come from, OFFICIALOAU

Obafemi Awolowo University

Although di management of Obafemi Awolowo University neva comot any circular sake of school resumption, di school for September bin send out info to inform all students say di school neva ready to open im lecture rooms to student .

Dem say di school na Federal Government owned institution and dem no go resume until dem get authentic information from di federal goment before dem go open.

Di school management dey ask di students make dem calm down and wait for wen di management give dem go ahead to resume schools.

University of Lagos

Di University of Lagos na also one big Nigerian university wey also no go resume sake of di ASUU strike.

Some of di officials wey tok to BBC Pidgin say as long as goment no meet dia demand, dem no go go back to class.

Dis one mean say even if di school management reopen di school, di students no go get anybody to teach dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Unijos

University of Jos

Students of university of Jos neva dey sure wen dem go go back to school.