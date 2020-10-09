Mary Ann Shadd Cary: What you need to know about di first black female newspaper editor for North America wey google dey celebrate

Wia dis foto come from, Google Wetin we call dis foto, Google doodle dey celebrate di 197 year birthday of Mary Ann Shadd Cary,

Google doodle dey celebrate di 197 year birthday of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, one American-Canadian newspaper editor and publisher, journalist, teacher, lawyer, abolitionist and suffragist today October 9.

Dem born Shadd Cary for October 9, for 1823 for Wilmington, Delaware to two dedicated abolitionists, pipo wey dey against slavery, wey dey use dia home as station for Underground Railroad to provide shelter for slaves wey escape.

Afta she graduate from boarding school and work as teacher, Shadd Cary become di first black female newspaper editor and publisher for North America and di second black woman to earn a law degree in the United States.

She launch her newspaper, The Provincial Freeman, wey be weekly publication wey dey focused towards escaped slaves, for 1853 her family move go Canada afta di Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

For 1883, Shadd Cary complete her law degree from Howard University afta she marry and return back to di US.