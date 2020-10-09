Funke Akindele Bello, her husband get state pardon from Gov. Sanwo-Olu afta COVID-19 lockdown party

Wia dis foto come from, Funke Akindele Bello

Nollywood Funke Akindele Bello and her husband don get forgiveness alias state pardon from Lagos Govnor Sanwo-Olu afta COVID-19 lockdown party.

Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, bin become non-custodial convicts for offences wey concern disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations in April.

Di State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, say Gov. Sanwo-Olu act based on di recommendations of di State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under di powers wey di Govnor get from Section 212 (1) & (2) of di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria wey dem don amend.