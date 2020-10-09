#How it started: Di new "How it started - How it’s going" challenge wey don catch fire for social media

Di "How it started - How it's going" challenge na one new challenge wey don begin gada momentum for social media.

E no clear who start di challenge but many pipo including celebrities, businesses, organizations from around di world don join do di challenge.

Di challenge no dey limited to any particular year, e just dey show how far pesin don journey for life.

Wia dis foto come from, @jay_mikee/INSTAGRAM

Wit just two fotos, pesin go understand where you start from and where you dey now.

Most of di fotos wey pipo share na about dia love story take start from simple DM to marriage, relationships and hustle.

Wia dis foto come from, LARRY MADOWO/TWITTER