Aisha Yesufa, Rinu Oduala, Nigerians #EndSARS quotes afta Jimoh Isiaq death as London protest against police brutality in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Many celebs dem don comot to chook mouth for di end SARS protests wey don enta Day 5 for Nigeria and beyond.

Nigerians dey call for di Federal goment to ban di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on top accuse of police brutality.

Activist, Aisha Ysufu yok say "I still neva believe say I no die or dey hospital as polic bin dey shoot me".

Former Senate Presido, Dr Bukola Saraki don chook mouth for inside di End SARS mata, "Make goment us di opportunity of dis End Sars protest to take tumble di whole police force upside down and rearrange am."

Nigerian musician, Rema don cut off im dada, even as im tok say "dread no mean say I be criminal."

Davido comot to tok on top di death of Jimoh Isiaka wey tori be say police shoot for End SARS for Oyo State. E say, "dem must to find di officer and charge am with murder".

Wetin we call dis foto, Police dem for di Abuja Protest on Sunday 11 October, 2020

Kiki Osinbanjo, di pikin of di Nigerian Vice Presido, Yemi Osinbajo, post for her social media say, "Police brutality must to end now."

Singer Praiz, tok say "if we no End SARS now, just know say goment go come for us".

Activist, Rinu Oduala don tok say di end goal na End SARS and afta dem don get am, "we fot tok oda trival tins."

Meanwhile Nigerian and Barcelona footballer, Assisat Oshoala, don para ontop pipo wey no wan promote di End SARS protest say, "Na God go judge all of una".

She bin also tweet say IGP order wey ban SARS to dey do patrol na audio.

Chelsea star, Antonio Rüdiger also chook mouth say "Police brutality for Nigeria need attention."

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem bin offer her ova ten years police experience to End SARS.