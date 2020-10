Dissolved [SARS]: Nigerian youth share experience of police brutality

Two young men for Nigeria tok about wetin dia eyes see for di hand of SARS police.

One of dem tok say, 'SARS beat me sake of say I dey waka like woman'.

All of dem share dia story dem before di goment finally dissolve Nigeria Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad "SARS"

Producer: Damilola Banjo