SARS banned in Nigeria: Abuja protests #EndSARS demands afta police IGP dissolve Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS]

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

End SARS protesters don plan plenti protests across from Nigerian from Abuja, Lagos Abakiliki, and Calabar to Kano and Kwara.

But on Sunday, di Inspector General of Police announce say dem don dissolve alias scata di Special Anti-Robbery Squad afta five days of protest by Nigerians for different parts of di kontri and even reach abroad sef.

However, new demands don comot from di announcement wey IGP Mohammed Adamu bin make.

Wetin protesters dey ask for afta SARS scata?

Release of arrested protesters

End SARS protesters dey ask ofr di release of all di pipo dem don arrest on top di end SARS protest.

On Sunday, Ogun state govnor, Dapo Abiodun order di release of all protesters but tok say dem go still investigate pipo wey vandalize police stations across di state.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Justice for victims of police brutality

Protesters want make goment give compensation to all di pipo wey don lose dia life sake of police brutality and justice for di victims.

Dis na as for dis End SARS protest, some pipo don die including Jimh Isiaka wey tori be say police shoot kill am for Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Victims of Police brutality

Prosecution of police "bad eggs"

Nigerians dey give goment ten days to set up independent body wey go dey in charge of di investigation and prosecution of all police misconduct.

You fit remember say na Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari say good men adn women dey di police force and na di bad eggs dey spoil tins.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Retraining of ex- SARS members

IGP Adamu don order di redeployment of all members of di disbanded units.

However, End SARS protesters want confam (by independent bodi) say dem don to mental health check on di officers and also give dem beta retrainning before dem enta police force for anoda unit.

Police Salary Increase