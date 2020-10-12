Amy Coney Barrett: American attorney and Trump Supreme Court Nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Her judgement record on top gun mata and immigration make am favourite for di Republicans

Amy Coney Barrett, American attorney and appeals court judge go from Monday stand in front of US Senate committee to do confirmation hearing, wey go last for four days, for di Supreme Justice job.

Na she be President Donald Trump Supreme Court Nominee to replace late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, di Supreme Court Justice wey die recently.

In fact many pipo bin no surprise say im pick di 48 year old mama of two as tori bin dey say, Trump wan tok say e bin dey save her for a time like dis.

Many election pundits dey tok say Trump wan use dis opportunity to shift di court to di right as e bin don tok before say "las-las di results of dis election go end for Supreme Court", wen dem ask am if e go concede if im lose di November vote.

So who be "Amy Coney Barrett"?

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Judge Barrett don spend plenti time for get career as professor for her Alma mater, Notre Dame

Judge Barrett bin grow as di oldest for seven pikin wey study for di University of Notre Dame Law School. She graduate first for her class.

Afta dat, she bin work as clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia wey she call di "staunchest conservative" for di Supreme Court at dat time.

Judge Barrett don spend plenti time for get career as professor for her Alma mater, Notre Dame wia she don win professor of di year plenti times.

For 2017, President Trump bin pick am to serve as federal appeals court for di Seventh Circuit wey dey Chicago.

And for dat hearing to confam am sef, Judge Barrett tok say "di church wey I dey go or my religious belief no go affect how I go do my work as judge" even as for di Supreme Court confirmation, di question go fit come up again.

In fact fellow Notre Dame Professor Paolo Carozza don tok say e pain am di way wey dem dey use am as ideological caricature on top say she be very thoughtful person and her students don report say she no de cari politics come class.