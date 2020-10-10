SARS protests: Photo and stories of pipo wey dia deaths from 'suspected' police brutality shake Nigeria

Di #EndSars protest wey don enta di third day for different states across Nigeria start on Thursday 8th October, 2020.

Dis no be di first time wey members of public don demand justice for di killing of innocent civilians by di Nigerian Police.

On different occasions na im Nigerians especially youth don enta streets to complain against police brutality and call for di end of SARS, di Special Anti Robbery Squad wey di Nigeria Police Force create to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes across di kontri.

Dis recent protest no be only for streets as dem also hala ontop social media mainly with di #EndSars, di trend don draw di attention of plenty Nigerian celebrities and ogbonge international artistes wey don join dia voice to di #ENDSARS protest.

See some of 'suspected' detahs from police brutality wey shake Nigeria

Kazeem Tiamiyu

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA FOOTBALL LEAGUE/FACEBOOK

Di Assistant Captain for Remo Stars Football Club, Kazeem Tiamiyu death bin cause protest for Sagamu, Ogun state, South West Nigeria afta di club release statement say SARS Police harass dia player Kazeem wey lead to im death for Sagamu, on Saturday 22 February.

Dem say SARS bin claim Kazeem na mago-mago pesin, even afta dia player show dem im ID card. And na during dis gbege with SARS anoda car hit and kill di 21 year old Kazeem.

Tina Ezekwe

Wia dis foto come from, OWOROTV

Tina Ezekwe die on Thursday May 28, 2020 days afta Nigerian Police officer, wey dem claim say e dey drunk, shoot her as im dey try arrest driver wey break lockdown curfew rules.

Tina death make pipo para as #JusticeforTina trend on social media.

Chibuike Daniel Ikeaguchi

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/CHIBUIKE DANIEL IKEAGUCHI

20 year old Chibuike Daniel Ikeaguchi wey pipo sabi as 'Sleek' na up coming music artiste wey just write JAMB dis year and dey pursue im music as im don write about seven songs.

Im sister Maureen Ikeaguchi wey narrate how he take die to BBC Pidgin say on Saturday 19 September, 2020, Sleek bin go visit im friend for Elelenwo area of Obio Akpor Rivers State wen dem see some policemen of Anti-Kidnap Unit, but dat time dem tink say dem be men of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, dem dey try run from di operatives before one of dem shoot her brother wey lead to im death.

Kolade Johnson

Wia dis foto come from, KOLADE JOHNSON/FACEBOOK

Stray bullet hit Kolade Johnson wen anti cultism unit of Nigeria police go do raid for Onipetesi, Lagos, Abeokuta road on Sunday March 31 2019.

Many Nigerians para about im death especially on top social media.

Mus'ab Sammani

Wednesday 4th December 2019 na day wey di family of Sammani Zangon Marikita for Kano, North West, Nigeria no go ever forget.

Na di day wey dem lose dia pikin Mus'ab Sammani to gunshot from police for Kano, northwest Nigeria.

According to di father wey speak to BBC, Mus'ab na 22 year old and na just four months ago e return from India wia e go do im degree for computer science.

Eyewitnesses tell BBC Pidgin say na one policeman wey dey guard Bank shoot di young man sake of argument between im and one keke man wey bash im car.

Chima

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/CHIMA IKWUNADO

Police for Port Harcourt, Rivers state bin arrest Chima ontop accuse of armed robbery, na for custody wia im dey im die.

Chima elder brother, Anthony Ikwunado tell BBC Pidgin say information dem get from di oda four boys dem arrest wit Chima say im die on 23 December, 2019.

"Dem torture Chima, dem break im legs say Chima die in pain. Dem hang Chima for air for two hours go dia patrol, wen dem come back dem loose am, Chima fall for ground like cocoyam. Na dem carry am put inside dia vehicle, dem drive off. Chima die on 23 December, Na so di boys tell me." Anthony Ikwunado tok.

Ogah Jumbo

36 - year old Ada tell BBC Pidgin say her husband Ogar Jumbo wey be Civil Defence officer bin dey cari her and di pikin dem dey go school wen he enta traffic gbege wit traffic warden.

She say before you go say jack, na so dem come di beat di husband wit dia stick come drag am for ground go police station.

And dat even wen dem beat am, her husband fall for ground, di DPO of di Nyanya police station, come di say e dey pretend and dat make dem give am needle make e chook am.

Dis incident happun for March 20, 2019.