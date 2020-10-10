Anton Wilhelm Amo: Facts about Ghana-German Philosopher wey Google dey hail

Wia dis foto come from, Google

Google hail Anton Wilhelm Amo one Ghanian-German philosopher for dia doodle today.

Na around 1703 dem born Anton Wilhelm Amo for Western region for Gold Coast wey dey known (now as Ghana).

Oga Amon na di first di first pesin wey dem born for Africa to go university for Europe. Tori be say Amon been do teacher work afta im finish im studies for University of Halle and Jena for Germany.

Na Dutch West India company carry am go Germany for 1707 as pikin, wey dem present as gift to Dukes August Wilhelm and Ludwig Rudolf von Wolfenbüttel, di father of di family Anthony Ulrich, Duke of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel treat am as member of dia family.

But di conditions about Anton Wilhelm Amo migration no too dey clear. Tori be say at di age of four Dutch West India Company carry am go Amsterdam.

Some few records dey claim say dem take am as slave while odas claim say na one minister wey dey work for Ghana ship am go Amsterdam.

Tori be say dem baptize Anton Wilhelm Amo for di palace chapel. Dem treat as member of di Duke family and im go school for Wolfenbüttel Ritter-Akademie between (1717-21) and University of Helmstedt for (1721-27).

Him later go di University of Halle, wia im enter dia Law School for 1727. Im complete im preliminary studies within two years.

Im move, go University of Wittenberg, wia im further im studies and study logic, metaphysics, physiology, astronomy, history, law, theology, politics, and medicine, and learnsix languages (English, French, Dutch, Latin, Greek, and German).

Anton Wilhelm Amo collect im doctorate in philosophy for Wittenberg for 1734. He acknowledge say e dey right to discuss mind or soul, however, acknowledge say na di body instead of di mind which sees and feels.

Anton Wilhelm Amo later go back to the University of Halle to lecture philosophy under dis name Antonius Guilelmus Amo Afer.

For 1736 dem make am professor.

Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg do statue of am for 1965. For August 2020, Berlin declare plans to name one road afta am for di city Mitte district.