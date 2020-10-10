SARS: Makinde pay tribute to Jimoh Isiaka, Ogbomoso End Sars protest victim and order full investigation into his death

Wia dis foto come from, @seyiamakinde Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde say im dey sad by di death of Jimoh Isiaka

Di govnor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde for south west of Nigeria say im dey sad ontop di death of Jimoh Isiaka wey die during di ENDSARS protest for Ogbomoso area for di state on Saturday October 10.

For inside tweet di govnor say im don inform di Commissioner of Police, for di State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and oda relevant agencies to investigate di mata.

Eyewitness for di area claim say na police shoot and kill Isiaka but police don deny di accuse. Dem say na tear gas dem use for di protesters

Di Govnor say Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five oda pesins injure and dem dey hospital dey collect treatment.

"I express my deepest sympathies to di family of Jimoh Isiaka, may his soul rest in peace." na wetin im tok

E add say "I go visit di family of Jimoh Isiaka and I promise to pursue di investigations to logical conclusion."

Dis incident dey come as youths across Nigeria dey protest police brutality and di activities of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Di youth want goment to completely ban police unit- Special Anti Robbery Squad wey dem accuse of many brutality.