Rotimi Akeredolu don win "Ondo State Governorship Election results" for second term

Wia dis foto come from, @RotimiAkeredolu

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu winner under of APC don win di 10 October Ondo govnorship election, Nigeria election office INEC bin declare.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration mean say Akeredolu go return to serve second straight term.

With 29,2830 votes, di ruling party All Progressives Party beat Eyitayo Jegede of PDP wey get 195,791 votes.