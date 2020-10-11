SARS Banned: Nigeria Police IGP don dissolve Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS] - See five things wey go happun next

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don dissolve di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) afta plenti #Endsars protest wey haapun for di kontri and abroad.

Youths for all ova di kontri bin para enta street to protest against police brutality wey SARS dey guilty of. Di youths protest for straight five days non-stop.

Dis protest also ginger Nigerians for oda part of di world like UK, Canada and odas places before police oga take action to dissolve SARS.

But as im don scata SARS for di 36 state command and di Federal Capital Territory (FCT), see wetin fit happun next;

Inspector General of Police say dem go redeploy all officers and men wey dey serve for di SARS Unit to oda police commands, formations and units.

Inspector General of Police say very soon dem go tier rubber new policing arrangement for tackling di offences of armed-robbery and oda violent crimes

Inspector General of Police say dem go launch citizens and strategic stakeholders forum to provide an avenue for citizens to regularly interface and advise di police authority on top issues wey dey touch di general public.

Inspector General of Police say in order to deal with di report of crime committed against citizens, dem go constitute one investigative team wey go include Civil Society Organizations and culprits go get punishment.