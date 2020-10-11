Nigeria Police don dissolve SARS

SARS banned: Nigeria Police don dissolve Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS]

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don announce say dem don dissolve Special Anti-Robbery Squad of di Nigeria Police Force.

Dis dey happun as #EndSARS protest reach abroad as Nigerians for UK, Canada and oda kontries dey protest against police Brutality plus di ending of SARS.

According to di statement from Police PRO, Frank Mba, di IGP say di dissolution of SARS na in response to di cries of Nigerian pipo and observers.

"In di finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, di Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni today, 11th October, 2020, dissolve di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across di 36 State Police Commands and di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wia dem dey. "

Di IGP say di Force dey aware of di need to fight armed robbery, kidnapping and oda violent crimes inside di kontri wey be before now di main mandate of SARS Squad wey im don dissolve.